Pro Hogs Shine in Summer League Action

Eric Musselman’s efforts on and off the court have revamped the Razorback basketball program. Consistent recruiting at an elite level coupled with strong NCAA tournament appearances during the last two seasons have reestablished the Hogs on the national level.

We are now seeing Musselman’s basketball development and insights pay off at the next stage as several Hogs shined during the NBA Summer League season.

Amongst several of Musselman’s Razorbacks in the Summer League, two players showed off during the last several weeks. Isaiah Joe shined for the 76ers this summer. It should come as no surprise to Razorback fans that Joe excelled beyond the arc in Summer League action.

Additionally, he contributed solid defense in extended minutes. Joe led the Salt Lake City League in scoring with 19 points per game.

The other standout Razorback this summer was Moses Moody. Moody contributed limited minutes for the Warriors during their championship season. However, Moody makes a solid case to receive increased minutes during next season’s campaign after his summer performance. He took home the scoring title in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 27.5 points per game. A 34-point performance against the Knicks was the top highlight of many for Moody this summer.

It will be fun to follow Pro Hogs of the past, present, and future as Muss continues to build a program that NBA franchises look to as a pipeline of talent.