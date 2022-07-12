Sanders isn’t the only defensive transfer poised to make an impact

“He’s a transfer flying under the radar.”

Yes, that claim does hold true for Alabama transfer linebacker, Drew Sanders. It’s a well deserved honor for the rising third year player.

The former five-star out of Denton-Ryan (Dallas, Texas) was ranked as the 22nd overall prospect and top ranked athlete in the class of 2020.

Sanders comes to Arkansas after playing 15 games in two seasons for the Crimson Tide. He recorded 33 total tackles and one sack in his career at Alabama. His agility and athletic ability along with his frame (6’5 230 pounds) gives Arkansas a second stud linebacker alongside fifth year senior Bumper Pool. Sanders has a high motor and a knack for physicality which is what makes him a trendy pick as an under the radar guy.

The defensive line position is a spot that worries several hog fans. However, it doesn’t seem to worry the coaches much. Jordan Domineck, Landon Jackson, Taylor Lewis and Terry Hampton are likely guys that Arkansas fans depend on in the line rotation.

All four of those transferred in through the portal or JUCO to provide instant playing time and production. Taurean Carter suffered a leg injury during spring practice but could return as soon as October.

If Arkansas can find a pass rush with any of those guys it could help some other impact transfers on the backend of the defense. His name is Dwight McGlothern, the transfer from LSU was a one-time five star defensive back out of Houston and could be a very good replacement for Busta Brown.

On a Tigers’ defense that wasn’t very good in 2021, McGlothern was a bright spot. He recorded 32 tackles, two for losses, one interception (pick six), five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

If anyone is flying under the radar, it’s this guy. He’s poised to be one of the better transfer pickups in the latest haul. Here’s what head coach, Sam Pittman, has said about him:

“McGlothern has played well. He’s long, very confident guy,” Pittman said. “He’s played well…”

The Razorback defense ranked in the 50th last season improving from 103 the year prior. The year before Barry Odom (2019) the Hogs were 113th overall.

It should be safe to say that Barry Odom has a defense trending up again.