POW! Arkansas lands coveted 2023 receiver from Oklahoma

The Razorbacks have added a highly rated wide receiver commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.

Micah Tease is a four-star wideout who chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and many more.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Micah Tease has committed to Sam Pittman and @RazorbackFB



He chose the Razorbacks over Texas A&M, OU and others. @HawgSports x @TreyBiddy pic.twitter.com/i2w86OxnEO — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 5, 2022

Tease stands at 6’0 and 180 pounds and is another addition to the Hogs from the Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, (Okla.) pipeline. The talented wideout boasts a blistering 11.03 second 100 meter dash time. He is the 133rd ranked prospect in the nation and seventh overall receiver in the class per 247sports.

Oklahoma was considered the landing spot for Tease early on but with the changeover in coaching staff’s and such Tease decided to look out of state to play ball. Arkansas already has a commitment from one of the state’s elite prospects in tight end, Luke Hasz. The addition of Tease gives Arkansas two of the top three prospects in the Sooner State.

2023 Arkansas Commitments

TE Luke Hasz

TE Shamar Easter

TE Jaden Hamm

QB Malachi Singleton

OL Luke Brown

DL Paris Patterson

DB Dallas Young

DE Quincy Rhodes

DB TJ Metcalf

DL Kaleb James

DB Christian Ford

RB Isaiah Augustave

ATH RJ Johnson

OL Joey Su’a

LB Alex Sanford

DT Ian Geffrard

DL Stephen Johnson

DB Dylan Hasz