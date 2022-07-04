POW! Arkansas lands coveted 2023 receiver from Oklahoma

The Razorbacks have added a highly rated wide receiver commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.
Micah Tease is a four-star wideout who chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and many more.
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Micah Tease has committed to Sam Pittman and @RazorbackFB— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 5, 2022
He chose the Razorbacks over Texas A&M, OU and others. @HawgSports x @TreyBiddy pic.twitter.com/i2w86OxnEO
Tease stands at 6’0 and 180 pounds and is another addition to the Hogs from the Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, (Okla.) pipeline. The talented wideout boasts a blistering 11.03 second 100 meter dash time. He is the 133rd ranked prospect in the nation and seventh overall receiver in the class per 247sports.
Oklahoma was considered the landing spot for Tease early on but with the changeover in coaching staff’s and such Tease decided to look out of state to play ball. Arkansas already has a commitment from one of the state’s elite prospects in tight end, Luke Hasz. The addition of Tease gives Arkansas two of the top three prospects in the Sooner State.
2023 Arkansas Commitments
TE Luke Hasz
TE Shamar Easter
TE Jaden Hamm
QB Malachi Singleton
OL Luke Brown
DL Paris Patterson
DB Dallas Young
DE Quincy Rhodes
DB TJ Metcalf
DL Kaleb James
DB Christian Ford
RB Isaiah Augustave
ATH RJ Johnson
OL Joey Su’a
LB Alex Sanford
DT Ian Geffrard
DL Stephen Johnson
DB Dylan Hasz
