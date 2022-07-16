Watch former Hogs compete in TBT for Team Arkansas

OMAHA — In the days between the end of baseball season and the start of football season, the sports world is fairly bleak. But for any Razorback fans looking to scratch the itch, Team Arkansas is set to compete in The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a winning prize of $1 million. It is scheduled to run from July 16 to Aug. 2, with the championship game being played in Dayton, Ohio.

Much like the Diamond Hogs, Team Arkansas is competing in Omaha, Nebraska. The team consists of mostly Razorback basketball alumni in a winner-take-all $1 million-prize tournament.

The first game of the tournament for Team Arkansas is Da Guys STL, a team out of St. Louis, Missouri.

Trey Wade, Dusty Hannahs, Jaylen Barford, Jimmy Whitt, Courtney Fortson, CJ Jones and Hunter Mickelson are all former Razorbacks competing in the tournament.

The head coach of Team Arkansas is eStem Public Charter High School (Ark.) boys basketball head coach Monty Patel.

Last year, Team Arkansas competed in the Wichita Regional hosted by Wichita State, and beat Fort Worth Funk (TCU Alumni) in the opening round of the tournament, before losing to Challenge ALS.

The game will be streamed on ESPN3 at 1 p.m. CT.

One thing that separates the TBT from other basketball games is the implementation of the Elam Ending.

Rather than endless fouling at the end of the game, turning the finish into a free-throw frenzy, after the first dead ball under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the clock is turned off, and a “target score” is determined.

The “target score” is eight points more than the team in the lead. For example, if the score of today’s game is tied at 70 at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the target score would be 78.

The first team to hit that target score wins.

For more information or to see the full bracket, you can visit the TBT website by clicking here.