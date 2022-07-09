Four-star DB Braxton commits to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — The recruiting train continues to roll through Fayetteville, and Sam Pittman has landed another commitment, this time out of Frisco, Texas, from four-star defensive back Jaylon Braxton.

The Lone Star High School recruit announced his commitment on Twitter in the midnight hour on Friday night.

“Thank you to all the coaches who have took the time to recruit me. I am officially done with recruitment. 104% committed to The University of Arkansas WPS,” Braxton said in a tweet.

Braxton is rated as a 4-star composite recruit according to 247Sports, the number 44 player in the state and 246th player in the nation.

Braxton holds offers from over 25 teams including Miami, Michigan State, Baylor, and others. He had previously committed to Michigan State but de-committed before taking an official visit to Arkansas on June 17.

The commitment pushes Arkansas to number seven in the national recruiting rankings and edges out LSU for the number two spot in the SEC behind Tennessee.

Braxton joins Dallas Young, TJ Metcalf, and Christian Ford in the 2023 defensive back class.