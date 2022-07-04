Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class.

Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked IOL and seventh ranked player in the state of Illinois.

The East St. Louis (Mo.) native has 13 total offers including Illinois State, Jackson State, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska and Tennessee. Patterson stands 6’6 345 pounds at the guard position.

With the addition of Patterson, Arkansas now has 19 total commitments for the 2023 class. They sit seventh nationally in the recruiting rankings and second in the SEC behind Georgia.

Arkansas commitments

TE Luke Hasz

TE Shamar Easter

TE Jaden Hamm

QB Malachi Singleton

OL Luke Brown

DL Paris Patterson

DB Dallas Young

DE Quincy Rhodes

DB TJ Metcalf

DL Kaleb James

DB Christian Ford

RB Isaiah Augustave

ATH RJ Johnson

OL Joey Su’a

LB Alex Sanford

DT Ian Geffrard

DL Stephen Johnson

DB Dylan Hasz