Fireworks for the Hogs: Arkansas Adds Massive Offensive Line Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — The momentum in recruiting continues for the Razorback as they receive their second offensive line commitment of the class.
Paris Patterson is a very high three-star inside offensive lineman according to 247sports. He is the 27th ranked IOL and seventh ranked player in the state of Illinois.
COMMITTED‼️Thank You GOD‼️@AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @Football_Flyers @adamgorney— Paris Patterson jr (@p_pattersonjr) July 4, 2022
Thank You @DarrenSunkett !! @Football_Flyers & Anyone else who has had anything to do with my success .#LLJ6 #LLDG13 #LLFlatz74 #LLBigTick40 pic.twitter.com/3fSrivflHM
The East St. Louis (Mo.) native has 13 total offers including Illinois State, Jackson State, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska and Tennessee. Patterson stands 6’6 345 pounds at the guard position.
With the addition of Patterson, Arkansas now has 19 total commitments for the 2023 class. They sit seventh nationally in the recruiting rankings and second in the SEC behind Georgia.
Arkansas commitments
TE Luke Hasz
TE Shamar Easter
TE Jaden Hamm
QB Malachi Singleton
OL Luke Brown
DL Paris Patterson
DB Dallas Young
DE Quincy Rhodes
DB TJ Metcalf
DL Kaleb James
DB Christian Ford
RB Isaiah Augustave
ATH RJ Johnson
OL Joey Su’a
LB Alex Sanford
DT Ian Geffrard
DL Stephen Johnson
DB Dylan Hasz
