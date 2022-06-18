Arkansas Pounds Stanford in first round of College World Series

Arkansas opened up a can in Omaha during their first round matchup against Stanford in the College World Series.

The Razorbacks pounded the ball from the plate from the get-go as they led 1-0 and loaded the bases at one point during the top of the first.

The Cardinal came back in the bottom of the first to tie it 1-1 with a solo shot by Brock Jones. That run was all Stanford could muster until the eighth inning when the game was well out of hand.

It was somewhat of a pitchers duel by both teams until Chris Lanzilli cranked a three run homer over the left field wall.

The OmaHogs wouldn’t look back as they scored 10 unanswered runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings.

Greenbrier, (Ark.) native, Cayden Wallace homered to right center in the ninth inning to score Kendall Diggs.

Michael Turner continued his hot steak during throughout the NCAA Tournament. The graduate transfer catcher from Kent State went 4-6 at the plate today.

Another key to Arkansas’ dominant performance was its defense. Jalen Battles throw to first base to pick up the third out in the bottom third inning.

During the top of the ninth, Robert Moore made an incredible snag and threw out the runner at first for out number one of the inning. Although the Cardinal were down by 15-runs , the play would be reviewed upon Stanford’s request but upheld.

Connor Noland moved to 3-0 in his career in the College World Series. The Razorbacks ace pitched an incredible ball game going 7 2/3 innings, allowing only six hits, two runs, one walk and one strikeout.

Arkansas will play against play the winner of Ole Miss-Auburn on Monday night at 6 PM.