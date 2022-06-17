Jaylin Williams continues to move up mock boards ahead of NBA Draft

Former Arkansas great, Jaylin Williams, continues to rise throughout mock drafts ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022. The future seems to be bright for the Fort Smith, (Ark.) native as he prepares to be drafted. He measured well during the annual NBA Combine, standing 6’10 in shoes with a solid 237-pound frame around eight-percent body fat and a 7’1 wingspan.

Well respected NBA analyst, Jonathan Wasserman, of Bleacher Report projects Williams to be chosen early during the second round which is much higher than previously anticipated. You can check the complete mock here.

Williams took off during the middle of the season that helped boost the Razorbacks to their second Elite Eight appearance in as many years. The sophomore averaged just shy of a double-double on the season with 10.9 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per contest. One part of his game scouts admire about WIlliams is his ability to pass. The big man averaged 2.6 assists per game and was feared as a key facilitator in the halfcourt.

love watching jaylin williams pass the rock so much pic.twitter.com/HMwZFtoE3R — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) May 22, 2022

This is what NBA.com had to say about Arkansas’ elite big man: “Smart big man who has nice size and is making strides as a jump shooter, but did much of his best work at Arkansas showing off his feel for the game while threading passes to teammates and drawing charges.”

Williams is an elite big man and will give everything he has to be successful at the professional level. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have a former NBA head coach also be your college head coach, too. He would talk about the impact Eric Musselman had during his Razorback career and how he developed him into the player he has become in a recent interview with Bryan Kalbrosky of ForTheWin.

“Everything you want to know about basketball, he can teach you. He’s going to have you prepare and you’re going to know every strength and weakness of the guy you are playing against. You will know their first and last name and you will know what jersey number they wear. If the two-guard is on the right wing and the four-man is on the left dunker spot and the other guard is in the right corner, you’ll know exactly what play they’re running. You’ll know every play and every scheme and you’ll know what they’re good at and bad at. You’ll know if their going to press you and how to beat their defense and how often they’ll run zone. All the coaches at Arkansas were so good at getting you prepared for what is going on on the court,” Williams said.

Pure hardwood IQ is hard to come by but it seems that Williams does possess that trait as a basketball player. NBA.com also says he has a high IQ as well.

“His strong instincts allowed him to draw charges at a remarkable rate, be in the right spots consistently, rebound the ball at a high level, and anchor the Arkansas defense without blocking a high volume of shots.”

Hog fans will miss his smile and energy on the floor of Bud Walton Arena but it will surely translate to what ever professional basketball gig he finds himself in.