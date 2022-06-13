How to watch Arkansas in opening round of CWS

The Razorbacks found out they will play the Stanford Cardinal in the opening round and game three of the 2022 College World Series.

Arkansas (43-19) versus Stanford (46-16) will take place on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

After being down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Braydon Webb hit a dinger with the bases loaded to score a run for his 40th RBI of the season. He escaped being out on a fielder’s choice but the Tar Heels couldn’t turn two.

Then, with the tyring run at third, Brady Slavens took a fast ball to short left center field to bring in Peyton Stovall for the game-winning run to walk it off by a score of 4-3. The Hogs’ cleared the first base dugout and dogpiled Slavens as he rounded for second base.

It is almost hard to believe that the Hogs can say they’re headed to Omaha, Neb. once again. After going 2-6 from the final two weeks of the regular season and through the SEC Tournament, Arkansas seemed to be on an unforseen nosedive to postseason purgatory.

However, they figured things out and are now trotting their way to their 11th College World Series in program history.

Fans, get your travel plans ready because the OmaHogs are back in business!