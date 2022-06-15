Several Hogs Given Preseason Accolades by Phil Steele

It’s shaping up to be another incredible season in Fayetteville, Ark. for the 2022 season. Quite a few Hogs were recognized for their outstanding 2021 performances. Three of them expected to be big contributors and all-American caliber.

Jalen Catalon returns to the Hogs at the safety position and is considered to be one of the best in the nation. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury that required surgery.

The senior-to-be has recorded 151 career tackles and five interceptions as a Razorback.

Super senior, Bumper Pool, has accumulated 349 total tackles for his career. He currently sits 9th all-time I’m the Razorback record books for career tackles.

The Lucas-Lovejoy (Tex.) product came to Arkansas as a four star linebacker in the 2018 class. Pool stayed committed to Arkansas after Bret Bielema was fired after the 2017 football season.

Lightly recruited out of high school, Ricky Stromberg was committed to the Tulsa Hurricane as a senior in high school. After recovering from an injury, then offensive line coach, Dustin Fry, offered Stromberg a scholarship and quickly flipped to Arkansas.

Arkansas’ standout offensive lineman was a one-time four-star offensive lineman came to the Hogs out of Tulsa-Union (Okla.).

Catalon, Pool and Stromberg were also included in the All-SEC. Fellow teammates Cam Little, Jadon Haselwood, Beaux Limmer and Isaiah Nichols were also tabbed to the preseason all-SEC list, too.

The Razorbacks will kickoff their season against last season playoff contender, Cincinnati, at home on September 3rd. It will be broadcasted by ESPN starting at 2:30 PM CT.