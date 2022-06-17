Black Joins the Razorbacks after Solid Team-USA Performance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— Top 100 prospect and incoming freshman Anthony Black has officially joined his teammates on The Hill. Black is the last Razorback to report to Fayetteville for summer practice. The five-star recruit spent the last several weeks competing on the USA U18 squad, helping the team bring home gold in the FIBA U18 tournament.

Black shined during his time with Team USA. He led his squad in four different categories, acting as a spark for the team throughout the tournament. Additionally, Black tied the Team USA U18 record for blocks in a single game with five against Argentina.

BLACK GOLD strike in Mexico! Arkansas freshman Anthony Black @AnthonyBlack24_ helped Team USA over Brazil, 102-60, on Sunday to win U18 FIBA Americas championship gold medal gm in Tijuana ... AB led Team USA in rpg, apg, spg, bpg!



FREE article @ Hogville: https://t.co/0fH7RHsKM1 pic.twitter.com/mZnLqImQ4o — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 13, 2022

Black and the Razorbacks now begin preparation for a trip to Europe later this summer. Stay tuned to ArkansasFight for basketball news as the Hogs play in European exhibitions in preparation for the 2022-23 season.