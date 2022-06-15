Updated odds for the CWS

Betonline.AG released their odds for the upcoming Men’s College World Series beginning on Friday, June 17.

ODDS:

Texas +400

Stanford +500

Notre Dame +500

Arkansas +550

Ole Miss. + 650

Oklahoma +700

Auburn +750

Tx A&M +850

The Razorbacks made the field of eight after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Regional.

After a rocky end to the season that seemed like a nosedive to postseason purgatory, the Razorbacks rebounded. The Hogs will make their 11th trip to the college baseballs crown jewel event. It is also the third time in the past four College World Series that the Razorbacks will take part in.

Arkansas will matchup with the Stanford Cardinal of the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 PM CT. Whether they win or lose, they will play again on Monday.