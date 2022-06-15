Updated odds for the CWS

Betonline.AG released their odds for the upcoming Men’s College World Series beginning on Friday, June 17.
ODDS:
Texas +400
Stanford +500
Notre Dame +500
Arkansas +550
Ole Miss. + 650
Oklahoma +700
Auburn +750
Tx A&M +850
The Razorbacks made the field of eight after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Chapel Hill Regional.
After a rocky end to the season that seemed like a nosedive to postseason purgatory, the Razorbacks rebounded. The Hogs will make their 11th trip to the college baseballs crown jewel event. It is also the third time in the past four College World Series that the Razorbacks will take part in.
Arkansas will matchup with the Stanford Cardinal of the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 PM CT. Whether they win or lose, they will play again on Monday.
