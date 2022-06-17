Overseas Hogs: Arkansas Basketball finalizes trip to Italy-Spain

Fresh off two straight Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the Arkansas Razorback Men’s Basketball team are headed over the great Atlantic for a handful of games in Italy and Spain.

Excited to take our team on a foreign tour in August! This is an incredible team development and bonding opportunity. @RazorbackMBB is headed to Spain and Italy August 6-16! pic.twitter.com/BVaWUu61vS — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) June 17, 2022

The Hogs will report for practices ten days prior to their foreign tour.

A tour like this will help build chemistry for a team that hasn’t been together very long. Arkansas only returns two scholarship players from last season’s team, Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson.

It is imperative for Eric Musselman to ready his team before basketball season begins in early November. Arkansas will travel to Lahaina, Hawaii for the 2022 Maui Invitational.

Teams included in the tournament field are Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

The Itinerary: Depart Fayetteville on Aug. 6 and arrive in Valencia, Spain on Aug. 7

GAME 1 – Aug. 9 in Valencia

Bus to Madrid, Spain on Aug. 10

GAME 2 – Aug. 11 in Madrid

GAME 3 – Aug. 12 in Madrid

Fly to Milan, Italy on Aug. 13

GAME 4 – Aug. 14 in Lake Como, Italy

Return to Fayetteville on Aug. 16.

Here is what the head Hog had to say about the tour:

“We are so excited to have this opportunity,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “First, we will get 10 extra, full practices to prepare for the trip. Second, the ability to play others, not just scrimmage each other, will be critical for this team with so many new faces. Third, this trip will help set the tone for this year’s team as they continue to learn our system, learn each other’s games and learn about their teammates as people. In addition, we will take this opportunity to learn from and about different cultures and just have a greater world view in general.”