Hogs find bats in route to 11-8 road victory over Tigers

There wasn’t much to talk about through the first third of the game. The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team was struggling down 5-0 early on to 19th ranked Auburn.

After settling down, the Diamond Hogs bats erupted in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to give Arkansas the game one victory in the series.

Jace Bohrofen started the home run parade in the sixth inning with his two-run jack to right field. His fourth homer of the season cut the Tigers’ lead in half, 6-4.

In the seventh inning, the string of great hitting continued for the Razorbacks when Robert Moore hit a RBI single that brought Michael Turner home. A few moments later, last week’s game two hero against Ole Miss, Kendall Diggs hammered a three-run shot to right center to give Arkansas an 8-6 lead, their first of the night.

The offensive fireworks continued into the right inning when Robert Moore hit his own three-run homer to give Arkansas a commanding 11-6 lead.

Arkansas gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth but true freshman, Brady Tygart shut them down after being in a slight pickle.

Tygart, considered, “The Closer” by many pitched the final 1 & 2/3 innings allowing only one hit and four strikeouts on 28 pitches.

Stars of the Night:

Robert Moore: 2-5, 3 RBI’s, 3-run homer. Welcome back, Big Hit Bob

Kendall Diggs: three run silencer to give Hogs first lead

Brady Tygart: he turns the lights off and shuts the place down every night.

Game Two: Arkansas at Auburn, Saturday, May 7 at 4:30 pm on the SEC Network.