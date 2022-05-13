Arkansas Softball Dominates Post-Season Conference Awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Razorback Softball team racked up the accolades on Friday when the Southeastern Conference announced its postseason awards.

KB Sides, a graduate transfer from SEC rival Alabama, was named Player of the Year. Sides is the first Razorback to win the award in program history.

The outfielder hit .453 from the plate during conference play (best by all Razorbacks). Sides had seven doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI’s and stole nine bases on 11 attempts. The senior did not commit a single error in SEC play.

Chenise Delce was named Pitcher of the Year by the SEC. She went 9-1 as a starter with a 1.89 ERA in conference play. The transfer from Tulsa was a great addition to the Razorbacks during the offseason and came up huge after learning the “drop pitch.”

Delce pitched 61 1⁄ 3 innings in SEC play while only giving up 62 hits, giving up 18 earned runs and only walking 18 batters. The redshirt junior earned three saves.

For the second straight season, Courtney Deifel was named SEC Coach of the Year. Deifel transformed the Razorback Softball program into one of the best the SEC to offer. The Bogle Bombers have won 19 conference games in back-to-back seasons and repeated as SEC Champions, too.

The turnaround for this softball program has been incredible. Deifel has led the team from one conference win in her first season to 12 in years two and three.

SEC First Team

Chenise Delce, Arkansas

Hannah Gammill, Arkansas

Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

Mary Haff, Arkansas

Linnie Malkin, Arkansas

KB Sides, Arkansas

SEC Second Team

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

All Defensive Team

1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

3B - Hannah Gammill, Arkansas