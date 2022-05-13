PREVIEW: Hogs versus ‘Dores

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ark.) — This weekend, the stage is set for the Diamond Hogs and Commodores as the SEC regular-season finale quickly approaches. With just two weekends left in the season, both teams have much to gain from a series victory in Fayetteville. The Hogs maintain a two-game lead on LSU for first place in the SEC West heading into the weekend. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt trails Georgia by one game for second place in the SEC East. The Commodores can play themselves into a better postseason position while the Hogs need to maintain their projected national seed.

Last weekend, the Razorbacks outlasted Auburn in a wild series. Arkansas tallied 21 runs in the series, solidifying their best offensive performance in conference play thus far. Additionally, Brady Tygart and Will McEntire continue to perform in high-pressure situations. The Razorback pitching staff seems to add another reliable arm each weekend which will be a helpful boost down the stretch.

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores have put together a solid season but struggled in conference play so far. Vanderbilt comes to Fayetteville ranked no.24 in the country with a .500 record in SEC play. They beat Georgia last weekend in Athens on the heels of an offensive outburst.

Both teams come into the weekend ranked in the top five for team ERA. Arkansas (3.38) and Vanderbilt (3.30) have ridden their pitching staffs to productive seasons and are now on a crash course to throw their best pitchers at each other. All signs point to a gritty, defensive series between the two baseball powerhouses this weekend.

How to watch:

Friday - 6:30 pm (SECN+)

Saturday - 6:30 pm (SECN+)

Sunday - 2 pm (SECN+)