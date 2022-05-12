Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 5-12-2022

Thursday afternoon, Razorback sharpshooter, Jaxson Robinson announced he will enter the transfer portal.

The former five-star prospect went to Twitter to break the news that he will leave Fayetteville after one season as a Razorback.

The second-year player came to Arkansas after spending his first season at Texas A&M.

Wichita State transfer G/F, Ricky Council IV visited Arkansas this past week and is rumored to be considering the Razorbacks strongly as his destination.

The former Shocker averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season as a freshman. He scored a career high 31-points this season in a home gave versus UCF on January 26, 2022.



Returning Players

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

*Walk-on Cade Arbogast was awarded an open scholarship this season. I did not carry it over going into next season. However, I did count it as a scholarship roster spot in my final tally.

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

F Makhel Mitchell

F Makhi Mitchell

F Jalen Graham

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

G J.D. Notae-NBA Draft

G Au’Diese Toney-NBA Draft

F Connor Vanover

G Jaxson Robinson

*F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining



*=enter draft, not signing with agent

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 11 players on their roster going into the 2022-23 season.