Updated Scholarship Situation For Razorback Men’s Basketball: 5-13-2022

It’s been another busy week for Razorback Men’s Basketball as they welcomed the newest member of their roster on Friday.

Court has been held and Ricky Council IV has elected to play basketball next season for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Council averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds this season as a Wichita State Shocker. He comes to Arkansas with three years of eligibility remaining.



Returning Players

G Devo Davis-three years remaining

F Kamani Johnson-one year remaining

.

New Additions

G Anthony Black

G Nick Smith, Jr.

G Barry Dunning, Jr.

G Derrian Ford

G Joseph Pinion

F Jordan Walsh

F Trevon Brazile

F Makhel Mitchell

F Makhi Mitchell

F Jalen Graham

F Ricky Council IV

Departures

G Chance Moore-Immediately Eligible Transfer

G Stanley Umude-Graduate

G Trey Wade-Graduate

G Chris Lykes-Graduate

G KK Robinson-three years remaining

G J.D. Notae-NBA Draft

G Au’Diese Toney-NBA Draft

F Connor Vanover

G Jaxson Robinson

F Jaylin Williams-three years remaining

The NCAA requires all teams to have 13 players on scholarship at a time. The Razorbacks currently have 11 players on their roster going into the 2022-23 season.