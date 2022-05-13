Ricky Council IV commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — Eric Musselman and the Arkansas basketball team gained the commitment from one of the most-coveted players in the transfer portal on Friday, Ricky Council IV.

The commitment puts Arkansas right back where they were scholarship-wise after the departure of Jaxon Robinson, who announced his entry into the transfer portal on Thursday.

The 6’6, 205 lb. guard from Durham, North Carolina native comes to Arkansas from Wichita State, where he played under former Arkansas assistant Isaac Brown. Last season, he averaged 12 points per game, shooting a scorching-hot 43.7% from the field.

Council was named Sixth Man of The Year by the AAC for his attributions to the team coming off the bench. His best game of the season came against Central Florida on Jan. 26, when he scored 31 points on 60% shooting.

He will join a recruiting class ranked #2 nationally, and touting the number one player in the country per 247Sports, Nick Smith Jr.