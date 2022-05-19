PREVIEW: Arkansas Baseball Takes On Alabama

The regular-season finale for SEC baseball is upon us, and the stage could not be bigger for Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks. The Hogs are tied with Texas A&M for first place in the West as games begin this weekend. Both clubs sit at 17-10 in conference play with hopes of securing the division. Texas A&M plays Ole Miss in Oxford while the Hogs travel to Tuscaloosa to battle the Tide.

Alabama started the season hot but has tapered off over several weeks. The Tide lost their last three conference series to Auburn, LSU, and South Carolina.

As for the Razorbacks, many fans are still hoping that this team will reach its peak in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the Hogs struggled with timely hitting last weekend, which has become a trend for this squad. Perhaps Tuscaloosa is the site for the Hogs to catch fire heading into the postseason.

I believe the Hogs need to take care of two items to win this weekend and get back on track. First, Connor Noland needs to get back to his winning ways. The veteran starter has struggled in his last few Friday night outings, putting the Hogs in an early hole against Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Ole Miss. Lastly, a few Razorback hitters need to perform in the clutch this weekend to ignite the Arkansas offense.

How to watch:

Thursday- 6 pm (SECN+)

Friday- 7 pm (SEC Network)

Saturday- 1 pm (SECN+)