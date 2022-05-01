Razorbacks add Terry Hampton out of portal

The Arkansas Razorbacks added depth along their defensive line on Sunday when Terrry Hampton announced he would transfer in for his final season of eligibilty.

An El Dorado, (Ark.) native initially chose Arkansas State coming out of high school in the 2018 class.

Hampton chose the Hogs over offers from Houston, Western Kentucky, Oregon State, SMU, Utah State and Texas Tech.

He spent four seasons with the Red Wolves football program and racked up 61 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks in 36 games. His breakout season came during the Covid shortened 2020. Hampton played in 11 games that season recording 35 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks from the defensive tackle position.

With the addition of Hampton, Arkansas has received seven new players out of the transfer portal. Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), Drew Sanders (Alabama), Dwight Mcglothern and Landon Jackson (LSU), Latavious Brini (Georgia) and Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech).

A cool stat for Arkansas to boast about now is that they are the only school in all of college football to have a defensive tackle drafted in the each of the past four drafts. Armon Watts (2019), McTelvin Agim (2020), Jonathan Marshall (2021) and John RIdgeway (2022).