Pro-Hogs Chase Rings while the Future Hogs Continue to Shine Bright

It’s been a while since the initial week of the basketball offseason presented several headlines for Razorback fans.

Eric Musselman and his staff have their eyes on a few potential transfer pieces, but the roster remains complete, with the still looming decision from Jaylin Williams. While the basketball news out of Fayetteville remains quieter, for now, let’s take a look at the happenings of former and future Hoop Hogs.

We all know the magnitude of the incoming recruiting class for the basketball program. The group of high school signees is the second-best recruiting class in the country.

Additionally, Muss is welcoming a group of transfers deemed the top-ranked class in the country by many. As a result, the expectations will be at an all-time high in Fayetteville this year.

Here is a list of recent accolades and all-star game performances from soon-to-be Razorbacks.

April 8- Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black represent the U.S. Team at the Nike Hoop Summit.

April 15- Nick Smith Jr. (1st Team) and Jordan Walsh (Third Team) are listed as All-Americans by Sports Illustrated.

April 18- Nick Smith Jr. takes home MVP at the Jordan Brand Classic (27 points - 4 assists).

April 20- Anthony Black officially sings his letter to become a Razorback.

April 21- Nick Smith Jr. (1st Team), Jordan Walsh (3rd Team), and Anthony Black (Honorable Mention) are listed as All-Americans by MaxPreps.

April 21- All six incoming freshmen make SI’s final composite ranking of the top 100 basketball prospects.

All 6 Arkansas signees made SI's final Top 100 prospect rankings for 2022



2. Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402

8. Anthony Black @AnthonyBlack24_

25. Jordan Walsh @OnlyJWalsh

66. Derrian Ford @thetruthballers

73. Barry Dunning, Jr. @BarryDunning6

95. Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 https://t.co/Dp2IPfcODi — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) April 21, 2022

Next, let’s turn our attention to the NBA. Four former Razorbacks are chasing championships in the NBA postseason.

Moses Moody (Warriors), Isaiah Joe (76ers), Patrick Beverley (Timberwolves), and Bobby Portis (Bucks) assemble the group of pro Hogs still alive in the playoffs. The Bucks, Warriors, and 76ers need one win to advance to the next round, while the Timberwolves trail the Memphis Grizzlies 2-3. So the NBA postseason might cure that basketball fix you need while awaiting the final roster moves from Muss and company.

In other news, Stanley Umude continues to turn heads since the Razorback’s finale in the Elite Eight. Last weekend, Umude recorded 12 points and nearly four rebounds a game at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Meanwhile, Trey Wade has taken to the gridiron and will attend an NFL minicamp in May. Wade has gained interest from NFL scouts as a potential tight end.

Lastly, Bud Walton Arena tallied an attendance total of 361,412 last season. The final number puts Arkansas at first in the nation for the 2021-22 season. So Pat yourselves on the back, Hog fans, and get ready to do it again next season.