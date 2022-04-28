Diamond Hog Update: Arkansas prepares for series against Ole Miss

The Diamond Hogs outlasted UCA by a final score of 2-1 from Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock. The in-state matchup took extra innings for the Razorbacks to edge out the Bears.

Robert Moore scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth to secure an Arkansas victory. Dylan Leach drove in the other run while Will McEntire pitched six solid innings for the Razorbacks.

This weekend, the Hogs welcome Ole Miss to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Rebels ride a terrible slump into the weekend, with five consecutive series losses in conference play.

This weekend’s matchup poses a time of desperation for both squads. Last weekend, the Hogs dropped their series at Texas A&M and need to get back on track against Ole Miss. Meanwhile, the Rebels must win in the coming weeks to salvage their season.

Dave Van Horn’s squad has still not found consistency on offense. I think the Hogs need a few clutch hits this weekend to establish some offensive momentum.

Additionally, I’m looking for a gutsy performance from the late-weekend pitchers. This team has not yet reached its peak. However, the next few weeks are crucial for a Razorback team clinging to a one-game lead in the SEC West.

How to watch the Ole Miss series:

Friday- 6:30 pm (SECN+)

Saturday- 7 pm (ESPN 2)

Sunday- Noon (ESPN)