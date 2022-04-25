Arkansas gains commitment from Georgia prep quarterback

Arkansas gains a commitment from highly touted four-star quarterback, Malachi Singleton out of the state of Georgia.

Built like a running back but with the arm of a quarterback, Singleton from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. The Peach State product is graded a 91 overall according to 247sports.com. He is rated the 192nd overall prospect in the country and 18th overall quarterback for the class of 2023.

Singleton led North Cobb to a 10-2 overall record in Georgia 6A football. He completed 168 of 225 pass attempts for 2,348 yards with 24 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Also, he carried the ball 160 times for 1,037 yards and 25 more scores.

The rising senior chose Arkansas over UCF, Miami, Cincinnati, Georgia and more. With Arkansas’ addition of Singleton, the Razorbacks rise to number five in the recruiting rankings and second overall in the SEC.