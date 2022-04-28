Treylon Burks drafted 18th overall by the Titans in 2022 NFL Draft

Las Vegas, Nev.— With the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Treylon Burks, wide receiver from the University of Arkansas in the first round of Thursday’s event.

It’s been a long time coming for the Arkansas Razorback great. Burks, a known commodity amongst the SEC, is ready to move onto the next level.

Burks has been at this level since he was a sophomore but had a spectacular 2021 season which resulted in a phenomenal Junior campaign. The Warren, (Ark.) product broke quite a few records this season including most 100-yard games as a Razorback breaking the record formerly held by the great Anthony Lucas.

When Roger Goodell called Burks name it made him the first Razorback receiver to be drafted since Cobi Hamilton in 2013. The Hogs’ last receiver to be taken in the first round was Razorback icon, Matt Jones in 2005. Burks is also the first Razorback to be taken in the first round since 2018 when Frank Ragnow was drafted 20th overall by Detroit.

Arkansas experienced several fantastic performances by their latest first round pick during the 2021 season. There were three games that stood out this season and they were against Texas A&M (six receptions, 167 yards and 1 touchdown), Alabama (eight receptions, 179 yards and 2 touchdowns) and in the finale versus Missouri (seven receptions, 129 yards and 1 touchdown).

Burks all-time best performance was against Missouri in 2020, too. He recorded 10 receptions, 206 yards (third-most in school history)and one touchdown.

Fantasy Impact according to our friends at DraftKings:

“Burks will bring whatever offensive coordinator a great amount of joy because of how creative he can make an offense. On top of his over 16 yards per reception his senior season, he was also effective running the ball when asked. He had 14 carries but got 112 yards and hit paydirt once during his senior season.

He could make an immediate impact in a PPR or standard league, though a PPR league would be a place he thrives.”

Scouting Report per DraftKings:

“Burks has a massive frame for a wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. He’s an extremely physical receiver but can also use his solid route running ability to get wide open. Despite that physicality, he’s not as great at grabbing 50/50 balls as you would imagine. His combine may have made his draft stock fall a bit, particularly after his 40-yard dash performance, where he ran a 4.55.

Still, he’s a guy that can line up virtually anywhere on the field and make a defense pay. He’s got serious potential to be a WR1 in the NFL.”