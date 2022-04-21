Diamond Hogs gearing up for big road series against A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark—Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas Razorbacks handed instate rival Arkansas State a midweek sweep on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Hogs rallied 20 runs during the series while holding the Red Wolves to just four runs total. Brady Slavens tallied four hits while some young Razorback pitchers got some work in the later innings. Elijah Trest, Mark Adamiak, and Nick Griffin teamed up to strike out 10 Red Wolves during six innings of work. On Wednesday, Dylan Leach continued his power surge during midweek games, driving in three runs en route to a 10-3 win.

This weekend, the Hogs will visit College Station, Texas, to face the Aggies. Texas A&M is riding a hot streak as they continue to exceed their preseason expectations. The Aggies took two of three from Georgia and Kentucky in the last two weekends. As a result, they come into the weekend tied with Alabama for the third spot in the SEC West. In addition, the Aggies recently won midweek games against ranked opponents in Texas State and Dallas Baptist.

This weekend’s matchup is interesting for the Razorbacks. Texas A&M’s recent success has come from an offensive burst. On Saturday, the Aggies scored 23 runs against Georiga in the rubber match, followed by 14 runs against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. The Hogs will have to continue their pitching excellence to return home with another series victory in conference play. Currently, the Hogs rank second in the country in fielding percentage and sixth in total WHIP.

If the Hogs can maintain their consistency from the mound and in the field, they will come out on top. Also, this team is due for an offensive outburst during a conference series, and maybe the Aggies will be the victim.

How to watch this weekend:

Friday- 7:30 pm (SEC Network)

Saturday- 2 pm (SECN+)

Sunday- 1 pm (SECN+)