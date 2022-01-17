Arkansas gains transfer quarterback Cade Fortin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — Arkansas has been very active in the transfer portal, and gained the commitment of transfer quarterback Cade Fortin on Monday morning.

2 Corinthians 5:7

Grateful for the opportunity to continue to play the game I love!! Let’s Go @RazorbackFB !! #woopig pic.twitter.com/cm1eVf3nm6 — Cade Fortin (@Cade410) January 17, 2022

Fortin was a three-star prospect out of North Gwinett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He was committed to Texas A&M before flipping his commitment to North Carolina. He transferred to South Florida in January of 2020 and entered the transfer portal again in November of 2021.

According to sources close to the program, Fortin will join the Razorbacks’ talented quarterback room as a preferred walk-on.

As a quarterback with South Florida, Fortin was the starter and completed 25 of his 48 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions in four appearances for the Bulls. He added 37 yards on the ground on nine attempts, finding the endzone once.

Prior to his time in South Florida, Fortin appeared in four games for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He completed 32 of his 65 passes for 388 yards, throwing one interception and finding the endzone once. He also added 76 yards rushing on 14 attempts, rushing for one touchdown.

Fortin joins a talented 2022 class of transfers that include the likes of Drew Sanders, Jadon Haselwood, Landon Jackson, and Dwight McGlothern.

QUARTERBACKS: