Razorback Basketball Gives Plenty To Look Forward To In February

After a shaky start to SEC play, Eric Musselman’s group is beginning to look good at the right time. On Saturday night, the Hogs outlasted Texas A&M 76-73 inside a packed Bud Walton Arena to win their fourth straight game. After losing their first three conference games, the team is now 4-3 in the SEC and sits fifth in the conference standings. However, the meat of the schedule is upcoming for a Razorback team that controls their destiny.

The Hogs still have two games remaining in January. First, Arkansas will visit Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday night to face the Rebels. Ole Miss will play their third game in five days on Wednesday after a makeup game (COVID) between Ole Miss and Florida on Monday night. Next, West Virginia comes to Bud Walton for the BIG12 – SEC showdown on Saturday. Bob Huggins group has taken a skid in the BIG12 of late but still poses a quality matchup for the Hogs in their pursuit of the tournament. Securing a win in both games can launch the Hogs into a jampacked February schedule with some continued confidence.

If you haven’t glanced at the February slate for the Hogs, then you might want to give it a look. The Hogs will have opportunities to knock off four teams that have been nationally ranked this season. Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and LSU all visit Bud Walton. Additionally, the Razorbacks get another revenge game at home against Mississippi State. Finally, road matchups against Alabama and Florida add to the already tricky month for the Hogs.

It seems that many early bracket predictions have the Hogs as a 10-12 seed with a potential play-in game. The Hogs can establish their worth in the coming weeks against several quality opponents. So buckle up because it is about to get fun, Hog fans.