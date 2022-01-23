Ashley Out As Arkansas Defensive Line Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— According to sources with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette received word that University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has fired defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

Ashley finished his first year on the staff after spending six seasons at Tulsa. He replaced Derrick LeBlanc, who was on Sam Pittman’s 2020 staff, and now coaches the same position at LSU.

His defensive line recorded 17.5 sacks this past season. Ashley was able to bring in Tre Williams, Markell Utsey and John Ridgeway to Arkansas this season out of the transfer portal. A lack of success recruiting along the defensive line could’ve been part of the reason why Pittman and Ashley parted ways after one season.