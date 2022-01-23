Razorbacks Land Georgia Linebacker for 2023 Class

The Razorbacks continue their recruiting hot streak on Sunday morning when the landed Everette Roussaw, Jr. for the 2023 class. He is the second commitment of the weekend and gives Arkansas a very talented three-star linebacker for years to come.

Roussaw is from Cedar Grove High School in Georgia which is where current running back coach, Jimmy Smith, was the head coach before moving to the college game a few years back. Arkansas also landed highly targeted Jadon Haselwood out of the portal and Rashod Dubinion for the 2022 class who were both from the high school as well.

Arkansas’ class remains ranked their in the nation for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Other commitments:

Four star TE Luke Hasz

Four star TE Shamar Easter

Four star TE Jaden Hamm

Three star OL Joey Su’a

Four star DL Kaleb James

Four star DB Dallas Young

Three star WR Anthony Evans