Razorbacks Land Georgia Linebacker for 2023 Class

The Razorbacks continue their recruiting hot streak on Sunday morning when the landed Everette Roussaw, Jr. for the 2023 class. He is the second commitment of the weekend and gives Arkansas a very talented three-star linebacker for years to come.
Committed! #AGTG #WPS #WeJustdifferent pic.twitter.com/4F6DgTFnwJ— Everett Roussaw,Jr (@roussaw_jr) January 23, 2022
Roussaw is from Cedar Grove High School in Georgia which is where current running back coach, Jimmy Smith, was the head coach before moving to the college game a few years back. Arkansas also landed highly targeted Jadon Haselwood out of the portal and Rashod Dubinion for the 2022 class who were both from the high school as well.
Arkansas’ class remains ranked their in the nation for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Other commitments:
Four star TE Luke Hasz
Four star TE Shamar Easter
Four star TE Jaden Hamm
Three star LB Everette Roussaw
Three star OL Joey Su’a
Four star DL Kaleb James
Four star DB Dallas Young
Three star WR Anthony Evans
