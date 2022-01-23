Georgia Transfer Latavious Brini Commits To The Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AF) — After a flurry of commitments over the weekend, Sam Pittman’s staff got some more good news on Sunday, as coveted Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini announced his commitment to the program.

Brini was listed as a 3-star safety coming out of high school at Mater Academy in Hialeah, Florida, in the class of 2017. He committed to Georgia over Oklahoma and Alabama.

Last season, Brini started 11 games for the Georgia Bulldogs, tallying 38 total tackles and eight pass deflections.

The decision by Brini gives Arkansas six total transfers since the season ended, and their third commitment of the weekend.

Arkansas 2022 Transfers: