Arkansas Gains Commitment from Top 100 Player

Luke Hasz, a highly regarded tight end prospect out of Bixby, (Okla.), has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE ‼️Home away from home.WOO PIG SOOIE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L3lVn8uWTr — Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) January 22, 2022

Hasz was committed to the Oklahoma Sooners while former head coach, Lincoln Riley left to become the head coach at USC. He is the 59th ranked player for the class of 2023 and second best tight end.

He currently has 34 scholarship offers from the nation’s finest including Alabama, OU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State and Ole Miss.

The commitment comes after Hasz has visited Fayetteville multiple times. There is some other connections to the University of Arkansas for Hasz as his mother graduated from there and sister reportedly attends, too.

Obviously, he is being recruited to play tight end but could split wide as a wideout, too. Hasz has recorded 1139 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career at Bixby High School.



TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/v/2GYt4Y

Hasz is the third four-star tight end to commit to the Hogs in the 2023 class. Shamar Easter of Ashdown, Ark. and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan. are currently committed, too. With the addition of Hasz, Arkansas now ranks third, THIRD in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

