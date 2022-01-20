Arkansas Loses Linebacker to Transfer Portal

The Razorbacks lost another player to the transfer portal in linebacker Andrew Parker. The 6’2 245 pound run stuffer entered the portal on Thursday after being in the Razorback Football program since the 2018 class. He chose Arkansas over Texas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

In three seasons Parker recorded 24 tackles, one tackles for a loss and a sack. He leaves Arkansas with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Other Razorbacks who have entered the portal are:

Trelon Smith, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Kendall Catalon, Nick Turner, Ray Curry, Jr., Devin Bush, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, JT Towers, Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks, Jr., and John David White. Offensive lineman, Jalen St. John also entered the portal for 24 hours before withdrawing. Malik Hornsby also entered the portal but withdrew after a couple of days to return to Arkansas.

PROFILE from Razorback Football website:

2020 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in all 10 games, seeing action at linebacker and on various special teams units … Totaled 12 tackles (three solo) … Recorded a tackle in five games, logging multiple tackles in four contests … Registered first stop of the year in the season opener against Georgia (Sept. 26) … Tallied two tackles in both victories against Ole Miss (Oct. 17) and Tennessee (Nov. 7) … Registered three tackles at Florida (Nov. 14) … Made a career-high four tackles in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12) … According to Pro Football Focus, saw action in 143 defensive and 122 special teams snaps … Posted two single-game defensive grades over 70.0, with a season-high 73.3 grade against Ole Miss.

2019 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in seven games for the Razorbacks in 2019 … Totaled 96 plays, 72 on defense according to Pro Football Focus … Posted five tackles coming in four games, with a two-stop performance against Mississippi State on Nov. 2.

2018 (FRESHMAN): Did not play during the 2018 season.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 33 inside linebacker, and the No. 34 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports … Rated the No. 60 player in the state and the No. 49 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN … Played on both sides of the ball … Lined up at both inside and outside linebacker as a senior in 2017 … Named to Louisiana Sportsline’s 9-3A All-District Team … Credited with 107 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumble while rushing for 275 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries … Chose Arkansas over Texas A&M, Texas, TCU and others.