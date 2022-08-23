Projected Week One Depth Chart: Offense

It’s almost that time of year. The three months of football that we live for. What we think about for the other nine months in anticipation of how good, bad or improved our favorite football team is going to be.

It’s time to examine the two deep depth chart of what the Arkansas Razorbacks likely field week one against Cincinnati.

There’s absolutely no surprises when it comes to the quarterback position. KJ Jefferson is a bonafide stud and undeniable star of the Arkansas offense. He totaled 3340 yards of offense in 2021 and scored 27 touchdowns.

KJ Jefferson Malik Hornsby

At running back, the Hogs return around 76-percent of their rushing production from a season ago. Gone is Trelon Smith, who started the year as RB1 last season. His leadership could be missed but the true but raw talent of Rocket Sanders and Dominique Johnson emerged at the end of last season.

AJ Green could likely see his role increase this fall. His pure athleticism and speed demand that he get a few snaps. He’ll likely be the third back in line.

Then, true freshman Rashod Dubinion has been praised throughout the offseason for what he’s been able to do. He is also a speedster out of Georgia and will contribute early on with the special teams at returner.

Rocket Sanders/Dominique Johnson AJ Green Rashod Dubinion

Wide receiver may not be as big of an issue as once thought going into camp. Dropping passes were a huge problem with stud transfer Jadon Haselwood. However, the coaches have been complimentary of him in the way he’s led the position room during camp. They have said he took his performance in camp seriously and looking like the guy they thought they were getting from Oklahoma.

The surprise of the group might be the other transfer, Matt Landers, out of Toledo. The 6’5 200 pounder has the size to be a problem in the redzone but also has burners on display to score from anywhere on the field. He’s similar to what the Hogs had in Dominique Reed during the Bielema era. The rising senior averaged over 25 yards per reception last season for the Toledo Rockets and could be the x-factor that takes Arkansas to the next level.

Former four-star receiver in the 2021 class, Ketron Jackson has been fairly quiet throughout the spring and summer. But, he had performed well so far whether he works with the first or second teams. The Royse City, Texas native also has a huge frame like the two above while also boasting soft hands.

The true freshmen trio of Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake and Quincy McAdoo have all shown flashes of excellence during camp the past couple of weeks. Coaches have raved about the speed of Sategna so he should be one to watch early on as a guy to get plenty of early playing time.

Coach Sam Pittman has been high on Warren Thompson during camp as a guy that has improved the most from last season. Thompson is the statistical leader returning from last season with over 300 yards and 2 touchdowns. Having five to six capable receivers on the roster will make the 2022 offense a dynamic one.

Jadon Haselwood-Isaiah Sategna Matt Landers-Ketron Jackson Warren Thompson-Jaedon Wilson

Along the offensive line, the Razorbacks could start a combination of players that have seen action in over 100 games during there college careers. Led by center, Ricky Stromberg, the big hogs up front are looking to once again be the biggest offensive line in all of football. Not a single linemen weighs in at less than 300 pounds.

Former Notre Dame transfer, Luke Jones has received plenty of praise as he replaced Myron Cunningham at left tackle.

The three interior positions will probably stay the same with Brady Latham (LG), Stromberg (C) and Beaux Limmer (RG) all returning.

What will get interesting is the battle at right tackle as it is a close race. The I ncumbent starter is super senior Dalton Wagner but he has suffered back issues throughout his college career. Wagner will try to hold off a former four-star behemoth Ty’kieast Crawford to start in the season opener. It has been said Crawford is pushing hard for playing time but sadly someone has to miss out on being in the starting unit.

Lastly, Pittman has said he feels like he has seven to eight players who could potentially start on the line this season. That’s an impressive statement but also a statement to take seriously from the former O-line guru.

LT: Luke Jones-Devon Manuel

LG: Brady Latham-Jalen St. John

C: Ricky Stromberg-Marcus Henderson

RG: Beaux Limmer-E’Marrion Harris

RT: Dalton Wagner-Ty’kieast Crawford