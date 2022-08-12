Flying Under the Radar: Warren Thompson

Last season, the Arkansas Razorbacks needed another receiver to step up alongside Treylon Burks. De’vion Warren was coming off an injury and the transfer of Mike Woods to Oklahoma all but depleted the receiver room. Warren Thompson transferred to Fayetteville as a walk-on before spring practices began but was awarded a scholarship before the season.

Thompson had his best season as a student athlete at Arkansas in 2021 by recording 19 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came against Ole Miss where he hauled in four receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

He also had quite a few highlights when creating separation including this one against Alabama:

An Arkansas player I think is flying under the radar right now: Warren Thompson. pic.twitter.com/yJbDp7cz5r — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 11, 2022

While meeting with the media on Thursday, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was very complimentary of Thompson saying he is “as improved as anybody” on the team from 2021.

“I think he’s in a really good space,” Pittman said. “I think he’s comfortable. I think he went through a year last year where he didn’t know if he wanted to be here, go home, who’s my friends?

“He had a lot of things going on, I think, last year. You’d have to talk to him. But I think he’s in a good space. He’s always been very talented, but he’s catching a contested ball and catching some where you go, ‘Man, how’d he catch that one?’ He’s always been fast, he hasn’t always used it, but he is now. So I’ve been really pleased with him. You’d have to ask KJ [Jefferson] because I think KJ looks for him now.”

Why is he flying under the radar though? Because the staff brought in a quartet of four star wideouts and a pair of them out of the portal in Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers.

Thompson has the opportunity to lead the wide receiver room this season. He is the constant, maybe even the glue guy that can make a difference in games. Landers has the speed and Haselwood is possibly the animal but Thompson has the size and speed to get behind a defense and make them pay. Also, he boasts the ability to be a reliable pass catcher.

The more production the merrier for the Razorbacks this fall. Receivers are making a name for themselves in fall camp. Here’s to hoping the can attack SEC defense’s by committee this fall.