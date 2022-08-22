Arkansas Soccer travels to Norman to take on Sooners

The 8th ranked Arkansas Soccer team will travel to Norman to take on OU on Thursday at 7:00. Both teams are coming off losses as Arkansas dropped their first game to St Louis 1-0 on the 18th. Oklahoma is coming off a 2-1 defeat against Nebraska back on the 21st.

The Sooners , picked to finish 6th in the Big 12 by the coaches, have seen goals by Senior forward Bri Amos and Sophomore forward Bailey Wesco. Amos a grad senior from Tulsa was second on the team last year in goals with 8 and also lead the team with 5 assists. Other top performers on offense for Oklahoma are Senior Megan Riley who had 4 goals last season and Sophomore Leonie Webber who had 3 goals.

Between the posts the Sooners are led by Makinzie Short. Short a Senior from Erie, Colorado had 30 saves and gave up eleven goals a year ago and had a couple shutouts against Wisconsin and Minnesota. At the midfield position they are led by Cailey England who started all 20 games and is the team captain.

Coach Hale said after the loss to St Louis that the team “We didn’t win the areas we needed too.” Arkansas was set to play Depaul on Sunday but the game was cancelled. The Razorbacks were outshot 12-10 by the Billikens as St Louis got the lone goal in the 33rd minute when Emily Gaebe put one in the net. Freshman Taylor Berman and Senior Bea Franklin had 2 shots each on goal but wasnt able to get anything past the goalkeeper.

Arkansas will be looking to rebound on the road again before they have a three game home stand against Arkansas State, Western Michigan, and Michigan State. The Razorbacks will have one more non conference game on the road against BYU before they start conference play when they travel to Starkville and play Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept 16th.

:Arkansas Athletics