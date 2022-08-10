Haselwood is ready to lead Razorback receiver group

Arkansas wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Ketron Jackson met with the media on Tuesday following their fifth practice of fall camp.

Head coach Sam Pittman joked earlier during camp about Haselwood’s pass catching ability:

“He caught more passes today than he did in spring football.”

All jokes aside, Haselwood has been a factor and has shown up well early on during camp. The Hogs are needing to find a replacement or two for 2022 first round pick Treylon Burks. Pittman and his staff have said many times that they will have to replace the stud out of Warren, (Ark.) by committee instead of just focusing on one guy.

Haselwood has been very complimentary of fellow transfer receiver, Matt Landers. The former Sooner says Landers is one of the fastest, if not the fastest player at the position. Look for him to burst onto the scene right away as he has turned heads in camp.

As a former five-star, Haselwood hasn’t quite lived up to the hype he was given coming out of high school. However, he did lead Oklahoma’s offense in the receiving department last season reeling in 39 receptions for 399 yards and six touchdowns last season. The former Sooner says those numbers aren’t who he is and expects to be better in the Arkansas offense.

“Those numbers weren’t good to me, first off. I feel like I’m here where I fit,” he said. “I’m here where I belong. I feel like I’m way more appreciated here. The coaches put me in more positions to contribute. That’s no shade on anybody. I just feel like overall, this year’s going to be great. Not just for me, but the whole team,” said Haselwood.

As far as replacing Burks, Haselwood was very complimentary of the current Tennessee Titan’s skill but reassures Arkansas fans that they will be great themselves.

“Especially the offense, I know people keep bringing up Burks and what not. I mean he was a great player, but it don’t stop there. It’s going to continue to get better every year, even when I’m not here. Because we’ve got good players who’s younger, we’ve got good players coming in.”

The Razorbacks receivers will be able to prove themselves along with the rest of the team beginning on September 3, 2022. Arkansas will host the Cincinnati Bearcats starting at 2:30 and the matchup will be televised by ESPN.