Arkansas Soccer primed for another SEC Title

Coming off their third straight SEC Title, Arkansas is ready to make it four in a row. The Razorbacks under 11th year head coach Colby Hale, have six returning starters from last years 19-4-1 record including senior All-American Anna Podojil. Coach Hale has an overall record of 130-69-19 in his ten years in Fayetteville.

Talking with Coach Hale and his style of recruiting he has a business like approach and doesn’t sugar coat anything to prospects. He wants them to realize Arkansas is one of the best programs in the country and playing in the SEC you will be playing against the best of the best. Nothing will be easy for them and with the recent success his style is paying off.

Leading the way for Arkansas this season is senior Anna Podojil. The 5-5 forward from Cincinnati, Ohio started in 21 games last season and finished the year with a SEC league leading 16 goals, including six game winners. Anna currently sits 4th all time in career goals with 37 and third in total points with 97. Earning First Team All-American Honors by the United Soccer Coaches as well as First Team All-SEC Honors.

Another returning forward is Kiley Dulaney. Dulaney, a 5-9 Junior from Jacksonville,Arkansas, played in all 24 matches and had 17 starts for the Razorbacks . She had three goals last season and added four assists.

Emilee Hauser, a midfielder from Cape Coral, Florida, is another seasoned veteran playing in all 24 matches last year and even had a goal against Northwestern State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament . The 5-7 Junior recorded three assists including two in the post season.

Top returners on the defense you have Bea Franklin. The senior from Seattle played three years at Notre Dame before coming to Arkansas last season where started nine matches and scored a goal against Auburn and played in every postseason contest for the Razorbacks.

Alongside Franklin you have three year starter Bryana Hunter. Hunter has led the team in total minutes played for three straight seasons. Bryana scored two goals last season and had an assist and was named First Team All-SEC.

Between the posts you have Senior Hannah Warner who started all 24 games last year recording 19 wins which is a single season record for Arkansas, including nine in SEC play. Warner from Owasso, Oklahoma had 73 saves allowing 23 goals on 233 total shots faced.

Arkansas has two key players returning this season coming off injuries and will contribute a lot this upcoming season. Senior Jessica De Flippo showed her talent scoring 2 goals and had three assists in 9 matches before her injury. Also coming off injury is Ellie Podojil the younger sister of Anna. The Junior prior to her injury was named to the All SEC Freshman team back in 2020.

Arkansas has twelve incoming freshman on the roster to go along with the six returning starters. What Coach Hale has been able to build in Fayetteville like a lot of the other programs is reloading and not rebuilding. Coach says they have the talent and determination to get the monkey off their back and reach their first ever College Cup and bring home a National Championship .

