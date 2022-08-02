Slobberin’ Hawg Update: Musselman has team ready for Foreign Tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is not typically the sweet spot for college hoops news unless your head coach is Eric Musselman. The Hogs have plenty to do to keep busy before the start of the regular season. So, let’s dive into the latest news.

In just a few weeks, the Hogs will travel to Europe for a four-game stretch against Valencia Selection, Barcelona Todo-Estrella, Orange 1 Basket Bassano, and the Bakken Bears. Muss’ Razorbacks began practices several weeks ago for this European trip, allowing the young team a head start in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

Over the weekend, the University of Arkansas announced a partnership with FloSports to live stream the matchups in Europe. Hog fans can subscribe to FloSports through FloHoops.com to watch all four games.

Aug. 9 - 7:30 pm

Aug. 11 - 8:30 pm

Aug. 13 - 7:30 pm

Aug. 15 - 7:00 pm

(All times listed are local)

Looking forward to November, the Maui Invitational bracket was revealed on Monday. The Razorbacks will take on Louisville at noon on Nov. 21. ESPN2 will televise the game.

Here's a look at the full bracket ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0e2SbgeqMr — Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) August 1, 2022

Lastly, the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) has signed the entire Razorback roster to a NIL deal. The deal allows players to become involved in the northwest Arkansas community while enhancing their name, image, and likeness.