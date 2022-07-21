Locked in: Jefferson and teammates believe 2022 could be special season

Arkansas quarterback, KJ Jefferson met with the media on Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, (GA.). Jefferson is a hot commodity around the college football world right now. Many believe him to be a darkhorse contender for the Heisman Trophy while also leading his team to not only and SEC title but a berth in the College Football Playoff, too.

Dreams, goals and aspirations are great and should be embraced for a team that surprised many programs in the SEC and around the country in 2021. First, the rocking of Texas in Fayetteville wasn’t a fluke at all. The Hogs showed off a power run game rushing to over 300 yards in a 40-21 victory over the Longhorns. After defeating Texas A&M two weeks later, Arkansas would rise to 8th in the AP Poll before losing to Georgia.

That monumental start last season was key for an Arkansas program that was stuck in peril since the end of 2016 until a victory over Mississippi State in 2020. Even though they were shutout against Georgia (who did play well against them early on?), lost on a two-point conversion attempt against Ole Miss and a letdown at home against Auburn the Hogs continued to keep their head up and closed the season out winning five out of their final six with their only loss at Alabama by seven points.

Jefferson was asked if Arkansas could sustain success in the mighty SEC:

“I do. We all just bought in, locked in. We’re all buying in to the process and believing in each other, being more and more confident each and every day. Just coming in and working. And also being able to come in and love one another, really bond and get to know each other not from a football standpoint, but from a personal level.”

It’s obvious that the culture has completely shifted in Fayetteville. The family focus is there along with the continuity in the coaching staff has this team set to make the jump to the next tier in the SEC.

The belief in the program to achieve goals they have set is what helped them win nine games a season ago. Now, they want to get to the next level as a program and compete for championships. Everyone knows if you don’t have a confident quarterback, your team won’t go very far. The Razorbacks’ team captain has plenty of swag to help his team make a run this fall.

“Just getting over that hump,” said Jefferson. “Try to maintain, getting a 10-game winning season and getting over that hump from nine games. Taking that next step going forward. Our team goal is being able to get over that hump and take the next step, try to get a 10- or 11-win season.”

Arkansas will begin open the 2022 season inside Razorback Stadium September 3, 2022 against the Cincinati Bearcats who are fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. It was announced yesterday that SEC Nation of the SEC Network will be live in Fayetteville to preview the game and others around the conference.

