Has Arkansas hit the jackpot in the portal again with Landers?

With the loss of Treylon Burks, Arkansas was left a void at wide receiver when the former superstar was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in April. Sam Pittman’s staff hit the portal in search of not only a replacement but depth, too.

In December, Jadon Haselwood left Oklahoma after three seasons. The former five-star committed to Arkansas and that wasn’t the only big portal grab. Toledo transfer, Matt Landers, left Georgia for the Rockets for the 2022 season. While he literally exploded on the scene in the MAC (25 yards per catch), Landers showed enough to catch the eye of Arkansas and perhaps make an impact in 2022.

So far, that might be the case as Landers is making big plays according to defensive back coach, Dominique Bowman.

Yes, it is day four of fall camp in Fayetteville and the players are still in shells. However, Landers has made an impression on his team.

Following Monday’s practice, coach Bowman met with the media following Monday’s practice session and shared that Landers is “one of the hardest receivers for the corners to cover.”

During his five year college career, Landers has caught 32 passes for 646 yards and six career touchdowns. His best season came with Toledo when he recorded 20 receptions, 514 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.