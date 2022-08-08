Arkansas ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time since the 2016 season, the Razorback football team will begin the season in the top 25 of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Many in the media don’t put as much stock into these rankings but it’s talking season and we all need something to talk about.

The Hogs finished last season ranked 19th in the final AP Poll following a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Arkansas is thought to be ranked anywhere between 15-20 in the preseason AP Poll. So, to see the Hogs ranked 23rd isn’t a surprise but a slap in the face to a team on the rise.

Razorback safety, Jalen Catalon has already said this team has moved on from last year’s 9-4 comeback party. So, they likely don’t give a dang where they’re ranked to start the year. However, seeing hated rival Texas (5-7 in 2021) ranked 18th in this poll is laughable. The Hogs beat them 40-21 in Fayetteville last season.

Other SEC teams in the Coaches Poll are:

Alabama

3. Georgia

7. Texas A&M

21. Kentucky

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

Arkansas will begin their season at home against (22) Cincinnati on September 3rd. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The Hogs only have four opponents ranked in this poll but all 12 opponents on the 2022 schedule played in the postseason last year.