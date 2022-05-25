Arkansas Fortunate To Have Returning Starting QB

If you look around the SEC there’s plenty of questions regarding the quarterback position for several teams. What does Florida have with Anthony Richardson?

Jaxson Dart just transferred to Ole Miss. Is he capable of taking the reigns after Matt Corrall?

South Carolina breaks in a new starting quarterback in Spencer Rattler, the Oklahoma transfer. He put up exceptional numbers as the Sooners early-on Heisman candidate. They travel to Fayetteville, (AR.) for a week two matchup. Will the Gamecocks be ready to roll by that point?

According to 247sports, Brad Crawford, KJ Jefferson has earned respect from him after being ranked dead last before the 2021 season.

The deserved respect comes on the heels of a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign where Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions. His effectiveness on the ground was on display, too as the signal caller carried the ball 146 times for 664 yard and six more touchdowns.

There isn’t another quarterback in the Southeastern Conference that embraces physicality more than Jefferson. He can impact a game in all three phases of an offense. Need a couple of yards for a crucial first down? Jefferson is running it and possibly 10+ more yards. Need a first down on fourth and five yards plus? Jefferson can make the throw. Need an electric big play with the flick of a wrist? The big guy can certainly do that.

One of the m coolest parts of watching Jefferson last season was his growth from week one against Rice to week 13 against Missouri. He went from hardly piecing together 200 all-purpose yard games to becoming the most efficient quarterback that’s ever suited up for the Hogs.

Yes, the junior to-be can do everything that’s asked of him but Arkansas won’t make it very far without him. He is an integral piece to this Razorback Football team and they will go as far as he takes him. Jefferson is the most important piece to an Arkansas team since the Darren McFadden days.

There is no doubt about it, he must stay healthy in order for Arkansas to be SEC Title contenders in 2022. If he does, a darkhorse Heisman campaign is in the works.