Homefield Releases Arkansas T’s!

Homefield has just launched their Arkansas collection on their site, which has 15 brand new designs/pieces.

Personally, I love the design of the old school track shirt with the Razorbacks racing from left to right. My other favorite will help me gear up for another Razorback run to Omaha with the batting Ribby on a black canvas shirt.

These t-shirts are produced by Homfield Apparel. Their Razorback line is the first release of their volume four. Homefield is premium collegiate apparel brand out of Indianapolis, that has engineered incredibly comfortable, officially-licensed apparel with vintage college designs. These Razorback t’s are amazing!

Homefield has opened the vault of Razorback history to bring Razorback fans unique and old school looks of yesteryear!

These logos aren’t printed on your regular shirt. Homefield’s products are printed on high quality garments with extreme comfort in mind. I’m wearing mine right now and these baby’s are true to size!

