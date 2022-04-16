Pittman and Arkansas Agree to extension

COACH FOR LIFE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— It’s been a long process but was there ever a question that Sam Pittman wouldn’t sign a contract extension? It was announced during the spring practice on Saturday that Arkansas has agreed to terms on a raise and extension with the Razorbacks’ head coach.

Details of the contract haven’t been released but there is a non-compete clause for Pittman, which he has no issue with.

“I will tell you this, it’s going to have a non-compete clause in it. That’s about all I’ll say about it. I’m glad it does. It allows us to recruit.”

With a quite a few handful of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 prospects it shows them that when they commit to Arkansas that they will play for Pittman while they are Hogs.

“We’re trying to sell this contract as stability.”

It also confirms everything Pittman has said about Arkansas being the final job of his career.

Coach Pittman will be here for the remainder of his head coaching career. For Razorback fans, they’ve been receptive to it as he has reignited the fire and fandom in the fanbase.

Pittman has helped waken the sleeping football giant at Arkansas up and there are no signs of that slowing down. Everywhere the head hog goes he boasts about being only one of eight programs to return its head coach and both coordinators for a third consecutive season. That in itself is a rarity during this time of college football.

The Razorbacks will wrap up the spring practice portion of their offseason with three practices this week. Now, it’s talking season.