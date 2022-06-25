Little Rock Native Commits to 2023 Class of Hoop Hogs

Layden Blocker is committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks for the class of 2023. Blocker made his decision surrounded by friends and family at Little Rock Christian Academy this afternoon.

The 4-star point guard visited Eric Musselman and staff on The Hill back in May. Since his visit, Blocker moved his announcement date up from July 2 to become the first Razorback commit for the 2023 recruiting class.

The Arkansas native is ranked the 29th player in the country as a four-star. Blocker is the 5th overall point guard in the country according to 247sports.

Blocker began his high school career at Little Rock Christian Academy before transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He chose the Razorbacks over Maryland and Kansas State whom he took official visits.

The highly regarded guard cancelled his official visit to Kansas a couple of weeks ago after visiting Arkansas. Blocker also had heavy interest from Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Arkansas’ newest commitment averaged 10.4 points, 52-percent from the field, 73-percent from the line and 37-percent from deep.

It should be no surprise that Muss is already working hard to build another elite recruiting class. As the first commit, Blocker represents the toughness and durability Hog fans have become accustomed to under Musselman. It likely won’t be long before the coaching staff adds another promising commitment as the Muss Bus rolls on full force.