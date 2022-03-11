Arkansas Gets Past LSU, Advance to SEC Semis

Tampa, Fla.—Hog fans could be heard loud and clear at Amelie Arena on Friday as the fourth seeded Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the fifth seeded LSU Tigers for the third time this season to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament. Arkansas pulled away in the second half of the quarter finals to win 79-67 in Tampa, Fla.

Au’Diese Toney, who missed last Saturday’s game due to an ankle injury, started for Arkansas and lead the hogs in scoring with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Toney shot 50 percent on the floor and hit 8 of 10 from the line.

J.D. Notae also had 19 points for the Hogs, despite having to sit out much of the second half due to foul trouble.

Chris Lykes, who had extra playing time because of Notae’s foul trouble, scored 18 points and lead the Hogs on a key 6-0 run before the end of the first half, putting the Hogs ahead 29-26 at the break.

Both teams shot 31 free throws, with the Hogs hitting 25 and the Tigers hitting 27.

Jaylin Williams scored 6 points and had 11 rebounds.

The Hogs made 42 percent of their shots on the day, while the Tigers hit 35 percent.

After the game, Eric Musselman shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Onto the next one,” he wrote.

There was a slight bit of controversy during the final seconds as Au’Diese Toney went in to dunk the basketball. This was the response postgame from LSU Head Coach, Will Wade. He wasn’t too happy about it during the game but had a surprising response after.

"You can't let it bother us when they whip our ass three times. It is what it is." - LSU coach Will Wade, when asked about Toney's dunk at the end of the game — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) March 11, 2022

Toney is a throwback type of player who plays to the final horn. This is what the Razorbacks’ guard/forward said about his dunk:

Au’Diese Toney on his dunk in the final seconds of the game: "There still was time on the clock. I just played until the buzzer went off." — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) March 11, 2022

The Hogs will face the eighth seeded Texas A&M Aggie’s on Saturday at noon Central in the first tournament semi-final game.