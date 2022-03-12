Arkansas blown out by Texas A&M In SEC Semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (AF) — Arkansas fans who tuned in to the semifinal round of the SEC tournament believed they would see more of the same from the LSU game less than 24 hours ago.

Unfortunately, a different tune was sung, and the Hogs found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout to Texas A&M, 82-64.

There seemed to be a real lack of effort from the Hogs, and a Texas A&M team that is playing for their chance to go dancing in the NCAA tournament took advantage of that in almost all facets of the game.

The Aggies outrebounded the Hogs 38-25, and forced 15 turnovers, including nine steals and a block.

JD Notae and Jaylin Williams, two of the main focal points for the Arkansas offense, combined for just nine points, and the only real bright spot of the offense was Stanley Umude, who finished with 20 points, and Au’Diese Toney, who scored 18.

Texas A&M shot 50.8% from the field, and a blistering 53.3% from beyond the arc, compared to just 43.4% for the Hogs, and a cold 16.7% from three.

The game started out all Aggie, who never trailed for the game. A lack of consistent scoring for the Hogs led to runs for Texas A&M, and seemingly with every turnover, the lead continued to swell from a fast-break score.

Up next is Selection Sunday, set for Sunday at 6 p.m. Most brackets currently have Arkansas safely on the four seed line, but those are just predictions. We’ll see who Arkansas is set to play in the first round of the tournament in a little more than 24 hours.