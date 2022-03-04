Weekend Primer: Arkansas hosts Southeastern

Today, the Diamond Hogs return to action to face Southeastern Louisiana for a weekend series at Baum Walker Stadium. After winning two of three games during the first two weekends of the season, the Hogs will look to build on their recent success against the Lions.

On Wednesday, Southeastern (4-5) escaped Ruston, Louisiana, with a road victory against no.25 Louisiana Tech. Through the early season, the Lions have fared well against stout competition. Their only lopsided loss came at the hands of Tulane during a midweek game. The Lions have played Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Lafeyette, and Tulane in midweek games thus far.

As for the Hogs, the offense continues to be a point of emphasis. After struggling through the first two weekends, the Razorback offense came to life on Wednesday during a 15-2 win over Omaha. Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall added a pair of home runs during Wednesday’s efforts to get the bats heated up.

During his postgame press conference, Head Coach Dave Van Horn mentioned his belief that the Arkansas offense was due to breakout. Additionally, Van Horn was pleased with the overall effort of his Razorbacks on Wednesday after recent talks of harder play.

Defensively, the Hogs will send the familiar cast to the bump against the Lions. Connor Noland will assume ace responsibilities on Friday, while Hagan Smith and Jaxon Wiggins will start on Saturday and Sunday. After pitching in brutal weather conditions during last weekend’s invitational, the Hogs will get a nice change of pace with a spring-like forecast this weekend.

Look for the Hogs to capitalize on scoring opportunities early and often this weekend while the pitching staff builds on their recent momentum. Go Hogs!

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, March 4 - 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Saturday, March 5 - 2 p.m. Double Header 2 (SEC Network+)

Saturday, March 4. Double Header 3 (SEC Network+)