Arkansas Jumps to #1 in SEC Recruiting and Add Top Transfer Edge Rusher

Arkansas Football received great news on Monday night with the addition of high 3 star LB, Carson Dean committing to the Razorbacks. The 6’3 235 pound edge rusher had offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas and 12 other schools. Keep an eye out for him to get a bump in his ranking and end up being a four-star before it is all said and done.

With the addition of Dean, Arkansas now boasts the top ranked recruiting class for the 2023 in the SEC and continue to sit third in the country.

Jordan Domineck is a transfer defensive end from Georgia Tech. He recorded 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks during his time as a Yellowjacket. Domineck is the seventh transfer for next season.

Domineck was suppose to visit Auburn later this month and make a commitment around May 1st. Obviously, Coach Sam Pittman had other plans for the edge rusher as Arkansas is in dire need for difference makers along the line.

2022 TRANSFERS:

DE Jordan Domineck

DB Latavius Brini

LB Drew Sanders

DB Dwight McGlothern

DE Landon Jackson

WR Jadon Haselwood

QB Cade Fortin

2023 CLASS:

TE Luke Hasz

TE Shamar Easter

TE Jaden Hamm

WR Anthony Evans

DE Quincy Rhodes, Jr.

DT Kaleb James

DB Dallas Young

OL Joey Su’a

LB Everette Roussaw