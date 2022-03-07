Arkansas Jumps to #1 in SEC Recruiting and Add Top Transfer Edge Rusher

Arkansas Football received great news on Monday night with the addition of high 3 star LB, Carson Dean committing to the Razorbacks. The 6’3 235 pound edge rusher had offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas and 12 other schools. Keep an eye out for him to get a bump in his ranking and end up being a four-star before it is all said and done.
1000% COMMITTED!! ❤️ ❤️ #WooPig pic.twitter.com/ggwAdZzcMb— Carson Dean (@carsontdean) March 8, 2022
With the addition of Dean, Arkansas now boasts the top ranked recruiting class for the 2023 in the SEC and continue to sit third in the country.
Jordan Domineck is a transfer defensive end from Georgia Tech. He recorded 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks during his time as a Yellowjacket. Domineck is the seventh transfer for next season.
Domineck was suppose to visit Auburn later this month and make a commitment around May 1st. Obviously, Coach Sam Pittman had other plans for the edge rusher as Arkansas is in dire need for difference makers along the line.
Sooie! Callin the Hogs,, blessed to say I’ve committed to the University of Arkansas‼️ @CoachSamPittman @Big_Glitch @RazorbackFB @polk_way @CoachDekeAdams pic.twitter.com/FiCmc0xYYh— FGOG JD (@jdomineck16) March 8, 2022
2022 TRANSFERS:
DE Jordan Domineck
DB Latavius Brini
LB Drew Sanders
DB Dwight McGlothern
DE Landon Jackson
WR Jadon Haselwood
QB Cade Fortin
2023 CLASS:
TE Luke Hasz
TE Shamar Easter
TE Jaden Hamm
WR Anthony Evans
DE Quincy Rhodes, Jr.
DT Kaleb James
DB Dallas Young
OL Joey Su’a
LB Everette Roussaw
Loading comments...